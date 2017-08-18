No Place Like Home | Fiona Wylde in Hood River

As they say, there’s no place like home. For professional paddler Fiona Wylde, that saying rings especially true. That’s because Wylde grew up just over 60 miles east of Portland, in the downwinding mecca of Hood River, Oregon.

While most paddlers only get to enjoy its world-class runs during this weekend’s big event–the 2017 Naish Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge–Wylde has spent countless summer days paddling and training in this picturesque locale. To give us a sense of her hometown, the star paddler shared a few of her favorite highlights in this new edit.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

