Adding to its already robust market share in the rafting world, NRS recently completed its purchase of STAR Rafts, a raft manufacturer that has been in business since 1993.

“The label has been synonymous with quality and value, in both product and service, since their founding,” says NRS Marketing Director Mark Deming. “We’ve watched Wayne Dull and his team grow STAR from its beginnings as All River Equipment into the recognized label it’s become today.”

Deming adds that NRS made the purchase to augment its already-strong lineup. “We purchased Star for reasons similar to why we purchased WRSI a few years back,” he says. “The Star name and products will help us satisfy market demand not currently being met by the NRS label. On the other side of the coin, our service, logistics and marketing strength will empower Star to reach new levels of success.”

While Deming says that NRS has always been known for building premium inflatable watercraft, the Star line will enable it to offer a better price-point offering. “Our hand-built Otter and Expedition Series rafts carry a relatively high price tag, but demand remains so high that our small factory is running around the clock to keep up,” he says. “The Star brand will allow us to offer high-quality inflatable boats at prices within reach of a broader range of consumers, along with the manufacturing capabilities to meet that wider demand.”

While NRS doesn’t have plans to fold the Star label into the NRS brand, it plans instead to leverage NRS’s resources and capabilities to build up Star. As for any new technologies and/or products that may arise from the acquisition, he says exciting things are in store.

“We’re keeping our cards close to our chest for now, but suffice it to stay that the Star product line is going to see some changes,” he says. “The Star label gives us freedom to innovate with new technologies and designs to bring rafters, paddlers and anglers exciting new choices in the near future.”

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

