Nurse shark bites snorkeler in belly and won’t let go





Snorkeler Ervin McCarty, tasked with retrieving a speared grouper from a hole, was bitten in the abdomen by a nurse shark and it wouldn’t let go.

McCarty was diving with a group off Marathon city in the Florida Keys before Hurricane Irma earlier this month when he was asked by the captain to help get a grouper that a spearfishermen had shot out of a hole, something he’s good at.

“Soon as I get down, the shark comes out of another hole and bites me,” McCarty told Newsflare.

“It wouldn’t let go so I had to hold it tight with both hands so it wouldn’t rip me open, and I had to get up for air with the shark pulling me down. I thought I would drown. I got up and saw the boat had floated away and everyone yelling that the shark had bit me. No one knew it was still on me.

“I had to get to the boat with no hands to swim with. It was a struggle and wore me out. I eventually got to boat. The video tells the rest.”

Warning: Video contains some graphic language and content.

The others laughed over McCarty’s predicament, and one asked if it had bitten him in a sensitive area; it hadn’t. It was firmly attached to his belly, and to McCarty, it appeared to be no laughing matter.

Eventually a knife was used to kill the nurse shark, which finally did let go—momentarily. It bit McCarty a second time in the side, but this time he managed to easily pry the nurse shark free and push it away from him.

“Well,” said the man rinsing off McCarty, “you’re the only person I know that’s been bit by a shark.”

Read more about sharks on GrindTV

