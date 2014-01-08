



Ocean Kayak’s New Prowler Big Game II Set for Launch

By Paul Lebowitz

Ocean Kayak is kicking off 2014 with huge news. The Prowler Big Game II is hitting the water this month, a vastly modernized version of the original fishing kayak tough enough to carry a pro football lineman and all of his gear in high and dry style.

This fish hunter features the same multi-position Element Seating System first introduced in the Old Town Predator line. Unlike many other high / low style mesh seats, the Element is firmly connected to the hull, adding control and stability. In our testing on the Predators, we found it to be comfortable, even luxurious, with ample lumbar support. No more wet butt.

The Big Game II is built for no-drill rigging. A half-dozen replaceable mounting brackets are scattered strategically around the hull. At 12-feet long, there’s room for a full quiver – bring ’em all.

Storage space is ample, up front below the improved Click Seal bow hatch with its easy one-hand operation, or beneath the center cockpit Mod Pod, an Ocean Kayak original and still the best center hatch of the genre. Rods store right from the seat for surf transits. There’s yet more space in the expansive tankwell. Another OK original returns, the Transducer compatible scupper for maximum fish finder performance.

The rest of the expected outfitting is here, including adjustable Glide Track foot braces (rugged and stiff for efficient paddle power transfer), paddle keepers, carrying handles and tankwell shock cords.

According to Ocean Kayak staffers, the Big Game II is based on the same high-volume heavy-lift hull of its predecessor. That boat was ahead of its time, launched before the stand-up wave. Tastes have changed. Most contemporary kayak anglers favor stability and comfort over speed. The original Big Game was no racer, but it was by far the most stable, forgiving fishing kayak of its time.

“The Prowler Big Game II is equally at home in fresh or salt water. In developing the Big Game II we combined a hull optimized for stability and class-leading capacity with creature comforts… to deliver a best in class kayaking experience,” OK marketing and communications manager Luke LaBree said in a release.

Ocean Kayak Prowler Big Game II: L12′ 9″; W34″; 70 lbs; Cap. 550-600 lbs; $1,249. www.oceankayak.com

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

