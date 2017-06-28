Odd details emerge in mysterious death of Niagara Falls daredevil





Odd details have emerged in the mysterious death of a Niagara Falls daredevil who was the first to survive going over the falls without protection when he attempted suicide in 2003.

This time, Kirk Jones apparently planned to go over the falls in an inflatable plastic ball accompanied by an unusual companion, a 7-foot boa constrictor named Misty, which is one of several new facts about Jones’ recent death that have surfaced, according to the Niagara Gazette.

As previously reported, the 10-foot ball, one that could hold a person inside, was seen spinning in the rapids above the falls without anyone inside before it went over the falls on April 19, when the Maid of Mist tour boat recovered it. The ball’s hatch was still open.

Among the newest details to emerge:

–A crashed drone that belonged to Jones was found by a park employee on Goat Island. The short video only showed fast-flowing water over the rapids before it crashed.

–Jones reportedly had called his wife and told her he was “doing a stunt at the falls” and to wish him luck.

–Jones’ wife called police and told them she feared her husband had gone over the falls.

–New York State Parks Police Detective Sergeant Brian Nisbet discovered the website kirkjonesniagarafallsdaredevil.com that showed a photo of Jones and a boa constrictor with Niagara Falls in the background. The site headline read: “Believe in the Impossible: Kirk Jones + Misty Conquer Niagara Falls NY 2017.” The site has since been taken down.

–An empty snake cage was found in Jones’ van.

–A man from Michigan told investigators he helped carry the ball into the state park and was going to assist Jones with the stunt but left after considering it too risky.

“We were looking for him and a 7-foot boa constrictor,” Nisbet told the Niagara Gazette. “But experts on exotic pets told us that the snake could not survive in water that cold.”

But they did eventually find Jones’ body. It was discovered on June 2 in the Niagara River 12 miles from the falls.

The evidence leaves investigators with only guesses as to what happened.

“We don’t know if he ever got in [the ball], we don’t know how he got in the water, we don’t actually know how the stunt went awry,” Nisbet told Niagara Gazette.

The newspaper posed these questions: Did he lose his balance and fall in while trying to handle the ball and the snake? Had he gotten into the ball and panicked when it leaked, so he climbed out?

While it is known what ultimately happened to Jones, the fate of the snake remains an unknown.

“Misty is still missing,” Nesbit told the Niagara Gazette. “We don’t know what happened to Misty.

“We still have all these questions about what happened. It’s been very peculiar. And the answers to our questions probably went over the falls with Kirk.”

Read more about Niagara Falls on GrindTV

First descent of Niagara Falls: Kayaker Rafael Ortiz makes crucial decision

Stunning video of Niagara Falls captured by remote-control helicopter

Woman dangles by her teeth from helicopter above Niagara Falls; video

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!