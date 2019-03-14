New Ikon Pass Option Includes Coworking Membership in Mammoth





On Thursday, The Fort at Mammoth announced a brand new option to the popular Ikon Pass: The 2019/20 Fort + Ikon Pass membership.

In an initiative to get working skiers and riders closer to the mountain for optimal time on the hill, the new pass includes an unlimited membership to The Fort – a unique “live, work, and play” creative coworking space in Mammoth. With two locations to choose from, members will enjoy a professional and comfortable work space to get their work done efficiently, so they can earn their turns on the mountain.

The best part? This new membership offering is available for only $99 per month. And just to break it down: a one-year membership to The Fort is normally $2,400, with an Ikon Pass running $949. This new rate is good for 12 months through the 2019/20 season.

This opens up a whole new world of opportunity for working professionals who also happen to be powder hounds and park rats. The membership includes access to premium amenities, such as four hours of free conference room time per month, ultra-fast internet connection, free coffee and tea, and day-use lockers at both the Downtown and the (on-mountain) Main Lodge locations.

“The creation of a Fort + Ikon membership was a natural response to the demand Mammoth was seeing from the entrepreneur and tech community, and more specifically, their desire to take business out of the office,” Matthew Jung of The Fort said in a press release. “As Mammoth continues to reimagine itself as an entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Fort serves as the focal point of that community, providing a hub for networking, corporate meetings, conferences, and summits.”

Not to mention that the Ikon Pass also includes unlimited skiing/riding at June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Stratton, Crystal Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, Tremblant, and Blue Mountain – Along with up to seven days at 23+ other resorts across the globe.

“Creating a mountain community that encourages entrepreneurship has been a priority for Mammoth over the past few years,” Mark Brownlie, President and COO of Mammoth Resorts said in a press release. “Alterra Mountain Company was eager to join forces with Mammoth and The Fort to present a one-of-a-kind Ikon Pass that caters to the business community, who we’ve seen increasingly taking their work and meetings out of office.”

And just to top it all off, the program also includes a one-year membership to Protect Our Winters (POW).

You can check out all the info and sign up for a memebership at the Fort’s website.

