One of Bali’s best surf spots illegally destroyed by development





One of Bali’s best waves has been destroyed. As part of a development of a new Kempinski hotel, owned by the King of Thailand’s Crown Properties, a new rock jetty and artificial island effectively ruined the wave. The wave is (or should we say, was) known as Nikkos after the hotel that it broke in front of and is located on the south coast of Bali near Nusa Dua.

It was considered one of Bali’s secret gems, a quality right-hander loved by Bali locals and international travelers in-the-know.

According to a spokesperson for Project Clean Uluwatu, Kempinski Hotel worked “quickly and illegally, taking advantage of Indonesia’s disorganized bureaucracy to destroy what took thousands of years to create.”

Bali’s development has occurred at a rapid rate, and is often unhindered by local planning regulations. South Bali, in particular, is experiencing a hyperinflation of tourist numbers and Nusa Dua is on the forefront of this expansion.

“They’ve pushed forward simply because they could and nobody could tell them otherwise,” continued Project Clean Uluwatu. “This is a horrible and shameful practice from a hotel brand that prides themselves ‘that the local economic and social impact of our hotels can be managed positively and responsibly.'”

