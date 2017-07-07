O’Neill releases mini documentary on life of Jack O’Neill





Ahead of this weekend’s global paddle-out for the recently deceased Jack O’Neill, the surf company he founded has released a mini documentary on O’Neill’s life as an ode to the widely credited inventor of the wetsuit.

Titled “I Knew Jack O’Neill,” it gives a fast-paced look at a man who lived a fast-paced life, always looking toward the future and improvement.

Simply put, Jack O’Neill was the ultimate surf pioneer. He forever changed the face of surfing by successfully pursuing his desire to surf longer.

To further celebrate O’Neill’s 94 years on this planet, the company has organized a global paddle-out for this weekend. While the epicenter of that will be at Santa Cruz, California’s Pleasure Point, organized events will also take place in the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Canada, South Africa and more on July 9 and 10 (depending on which time zone you’re in).

You can find more information about the paddle-outs on O’Neill’s Facebook page. If you’re in the area of one, you should most certainly attend, and if you’re not, maybe paddle out wherever you are at some point this weekend to give a nod to a man to whom we as surfers owe so much of our joy.

