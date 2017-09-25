Only Ken Block Can Race up Pikes Peak in a 1,400-Horsepower Mustang





Professional driver Ken Block’s 1,400 horsepower Hoonicorn is one of the coolest Mustang builds around. Back in October he teased the next evolution of his Gymkhana series with a trailer for racing the Hoonicorn up Colorado’s Pikes Peak.

Well, the time has finally come for Block’s Hoonicorn run up one of the more treacherous mountain passes around.

Burning more rubber than a tire fire, Block puts the accelerator to the floor all the way up to the summit, at 14,000 feet, in what he has dubbed “Climbkhana.” And in true Ken Block fashion, he evades and does circles around plenty of obstacles like a helicopter and snow machines.

Block also gets extremely closes to some mountain edges, pushing the Hoonicorn to its limit. Pikes Peak is known for its hairpin turns and Block throws caution to the wind on them.

Considering Block released a “Terrakhana” last month, it appears the famed drifter is expanding the playing field for his Gymkhana series. Maybe we can be expecting an “Aquakhana” sometime in the future?

