Orca Encounter in New Zealand

Two paddlers got the experience of a lifetime earlier this year while paddleboarding off the coast of Tahuna Beach in New Zealand. The duo came across two orca whales that came within inches of their inflatable SUPs. Unperturbed, the paddler kept the camera rolling and captured the entire encounter on film for the rest of us to enjoy.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

