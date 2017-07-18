Orca Pod and Paddlers Come Face-To-Face

A group of standup paddlers recently had the experience of a lifetime when they came within mere feet of a pod of orcas. The encounter took place in Deception Pass, which is located within Washington’s Puget Sound. The footage is raw but the visuals just go to prove that you never know what you’ll see during a paddle.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!