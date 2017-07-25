Oregon just opened a 668-mile singletrack mountain bike trail

Oregon has a new singletrack mountain bike trail that is the largest in the state. The Oregon Timber Trail is a 668-mile singletrack mountain bike trail that essentially spans the entirety of the state.

Starting in Hood River and extending south to the mines of Modoc County, California, the route projects to take 20 to 30 days to complete. The trail is broken into four tiers with 10 segments and took over 18 months to build. While the full trail has just officially opened, according to Willamette Weekly, only two people have completed the entire trail so far.

The Oregon Timber Trail is 91 percent unpaved and 51 percent singletrack, which means it’s a pretty serious mountain biking trail. The website suggests breaking the trail up into tiers and provides extensive information for those who wish to use any and all parts of the trail in their riding guide.

As the website says, “Riding the Oregon Timber Trail is a serious undertaking, both physically and logistically.”

If you were looking for a mountain biking adventure to embark on during the remnants of summer, the Oregon Timber Trail just may be it.

h/t Insidehook

