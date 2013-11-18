8 outdoors companies with the coolest employee perks





If you thought the ample array of coffee K-cups at your job was pretty clutch, just wait until you read about the incredible benefits some of our favorite outdoor and action sports companies offer their employees. From in-house skate ramps to flex time for surfing, here are the employee perks that have us seriously considering sprucing up our resumes:

Skullcandy

This Park City, Utah-based company—known for making some of the best headphones and audio backpacks on the market—understands the value of a little “field testing.” The company subsidizes season passes to local mountain resorts for its employees and allows the “skulls” flex time to shred after a particularly good snow dump (as long as they make it into work by 10 a.m., of course). Once a year in the summer, employees are treated to Skull Week, a seminar on teambuilding and development that involves a costume dodge ball tournament and ends with a beach party. On the daily, you can expect to find employees skateboarding to meetings, relieving stress on an in-house skate ramp, or munching on free oatmeal and PB&J sandwiches.

Volcom

“Just knowing it’s there helps [us] get through arduous hours of eye-swelling work on the computer,” says Volcom vice president of skateboarding Remy Stratton of the company’s impressive 8,900-square-foot skate park. “When it’s time to fall out of your desk chair and crawl up to your feet, you know you’ll regain your senses after some splendid rolls in the skate park.”

Oakley

“Oakley’s interplanetary headquarters is a place of reinforced blast walls, product torture chambers, and padded cells of mad science,” explains a release from the company. The eyewear brand’s Southern California design bunker may sound intense, but it offers plenty in the way of relaxation: the campus includes a 400-seat amphitheater, a mountain biking pump track, a driving range, a radio-controlled car track, a helicopter pad, and a tank. Yep, a tank. The coolest part? Chief Executive Colin Baden was one of the building’s chief architects.

Fox

If employees at Fox look a little dirty, we wouldn’t be surprised, considering the company’s new headquarters offers up a mini moto racing track, a BMX/MTB track, and a “backyard” learning track for motocross newbies. Every Friday, an average of 15 to 20 Fox employees rally for a lunch-break moto ride to scope out new eateries.

Neff

Sagging energy levels? Never a problem at the Neff headquarters, which is continuously stocked with candy and Red Bull—the employee break room even contains a Slush Puppy machine for midday sugar fixes. But employees need not worry about balancing out their sugar rushes, as there’s always the in-house half pipe to blow a little steam off on. Founder Shaun Neff is an advocate of creativity, which means employees can dress in whatever suits their style, and are often on assignment at music festivals like Coachella, snowboarding with the founder, or doing a little team building at Disneyland. Another perk of getting in good with big boss? Neff sometimes uses his connections in the music industry to offer special access to concerts, and offers up spare seats at Clippers games when he can’t attend. (OK, so we’re not Clippers fans, but it would be cool to go to a game when they play the Lakers, right?)

Clif Bar

One of the best perks that comes with working at the nutrition bar maker’s headquarters is the built-in community of hardcore athletes that will whip you into shape—coworkers often organize intense weekend and after work-bike rides. If you’re too busy after work, the company has an on-site gym with yoga and dance studios and offers up complimentary fitness classes and five on-site personal trainers. There’s also subsidized on-site massage therapy and chiropractic services—which you’ll need when you take advantage of the $350 annual reimbursement for marathon and century bike ride entry fees.

Seea

Even smaller, independent operations take care of their employees. Take Seea for example—the wetsuit and swimwear brand’s meeting times are often dictated by the swell, and team riders get free wetsuits and a trip to Mexico for product testing. Semi-annual “team meetings” often mean a beach day followed by camping in founder Amanda Chinchelli’s backyard.

Patagonia

Among perks like in-office daycare and healthy, organic, low-cost meals made daily on campus, the biggest perk of working at outdoor gear and apparel giant Patagonia is the flex-time schedule, based on founder Yvon Chouinard’s business philosophy (outlined in his book “Let My People Go Surfing”). And surfing they go—the company’s close proximity to the beach, in-house showers, complimentary beach cruisers, and surfboard racks make enjoying an especially good swell day easy. For anyone not up for paddling out, the company also offers free yoga and aerobics classes at their Ventura, California, headquarters.

