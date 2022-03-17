Outdoor Curious: Mountaineer and Diversity Advocate Tyrhee Moore on the Power of Representation

This article was produced in partnership with Eddie Bauer

As a Black man from Washington, D.C., Tyrhee Moore grew up a long way from the mountains. But the first time he stood on a summit, he knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be.

Moore learned to camp, paddle, and hike at annual summer camps in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The experiences fostered his love for the outdoors, but mountains still seemed impossibly far from his urban upbringing. So he signed up for a mountaineering course with the National Outdoor Leadership School in the North Cascades. When he climbed to the summit of Eldorado Peak, he felt a tectonic shift.

“To stand on top of a mountain was so empowering,” says Moore, now 28. “Struggling to get to the top really showed me what I was capable of.”

It kicked off an improbable career. At 18, Moore joined the first all-Black team to summit Mount Denali, the highest mountain in North America. He went on to climb several other major mountains all over the world. And in 2018, he founded Soul Trak Outdoors. The D.C.-based non-profit helps make outdoor activities more accessible to people in the BIPOC community. It’s a calling honed from Moore’s experience as the only person of color on many of his adventures.

We caught up with Moore to learn about his experiences as an underrepresented member of the outdoor community, why inclusivity matters, and how everyone can make the trails and summits more welcoming.

Men’s Journal: When was the first time you felt like you didn’t fit in?

Tyrhee Moore: I was 16 and on my first NOLS course. I was the only Black kid. It was already tough. I was in Alaska on a 30-day course, carrying a 70-pound backpack. And then you pile on the additional weight and difficulty of being different. I felt very out of my element. For a long time being outdoors was a struggle between who I was and the culture I was expected to fit into. Growing up, the idea of skiing, climbing, or rafting for a living was absurd. I was expected to go to college, get a job and find a corporate career. That was success. A job that straddled leisure and work was not relatable to my community. And I couldn’t see myself in those jobs because no one in a leadership role looked like me. I had great mentors and inspirations in the outdoors, but it’s hard to resonate deeply with someone when they’re not physically representative of you. That didn’t change until Expedition Denali.