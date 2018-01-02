Over 40 Snake Eggs Found in Australian School’s Sandbox

Along with untold millions of germs, Australian parents can now worry about the eggs of venomous snakes hiding inside their kids’ sandboxes.

A grand total of 43 potential snake eggs were found in the sandbox area of St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in New South Wales, a southeastern state in Australia, according to The Guardian. Two wildlife rescuers were called to the scene and found the eggs spread among seven separate nests. Reports started going out that the eggs belonged to one of Australia’s deadliest reptiles, the eastern brown snake. But some experts weren’t so sure: the eastern brown snake doesn’t typically burrow its eggs, so claiming they could belong to water dragons or other snakes.

“I believed they were brown snake eggs due to the fact that they were seen in the area and that when I shone a light through the egg I saw a small striped baby snake,” rescuer Rod Miller told The Guardian Australia.

As the eggs were investigated, a worm-like fetus with two eyes, but no limbs, was found in one of them, leading to the belief that the eggs belonged to snakes.

No matter what the eggs contain, the school remains out of session until summer holidays are over January 30—giving local authorities plenty of time to figure out how to deal with the problem.