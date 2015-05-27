SUP artist HULA paints murals at the water’s edge





Hawaiian born, Brooklyn-based painter Sean Yoro (a.k.a HULA) caught some recent attention with his larger-than-life murals painted at the water’s edge.

The unexpected feminine forms have popped up in locations Yoro deems “abandoned places,” or nearly inaccessible sea walls. Extremely detailed, Yoro’s art is as captivating as the artist himself.

Yoro has combined two of his passions: water sports and street art. How? He paints atop a stand up paddle board.

Scouted from his paddle board, the mural walls are ideal for subjects who appear as if they are either rising or sinking into the depths of the ocean.

How this gifted artist keeps anchored to the wall he’s also painting on is a skill unto itself.

His art is inspired by real models like @bbirna, whose features exude a subtle strength and undeniable beauty.

A recently installed mural titled “Pu’uwai” (Heart) was described by the artist on his Instagram account as being “… inspired by the silence beneath the surface of the water, when all you can hear is your heartbeat as everything else fades away.”

The portraits seamlessly merge with the water and open air spaces …

Only a lucky few will discover these portraits, likely too, atop their paddle board.

Bravo, Yoro, bravo.

Follow HULA via his Instagram account.

