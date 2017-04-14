



Paddle Healthy | Five Nutritious Smoothie Recipes

By: Rebecca Parsons

Nothing’s better after a long, hard paddle than a cold, refreshing smoothie. Quick, easy, and packed with nutrients, smoothies are an ideal recovery drink. The natural sugars from the fruits help restore glycogen levels and replace lost carbohydrates, while the proteins help repair muscles and reduce inflammation. With millions of recipes out there, we’ve rounded up five of our favorites for you to try after you= next session.

The Berrylicious

1 ½ cup chopped strawberries

1 cup blueberries

½ cup raspberries

2 tbsp. honey or agave

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

½ cup ice cubes

Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. This energizing blend is perfect pre- or post-workout.

The Green Machine

½ cup fresh red grapefruit juice

1 cup kale or baby spinach

1 large apple, chopped

1 medium celery stalk, chopped

3-4 tbsp. hemp hearts

1/3 cup frozen mango

2 tbsp. fresh mint leaves

1 ½ coconut oil

4 ice cubes, as needed

Juice a red grapefruit and add ½ cup to the blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend on high until smooth (add some water if needed to get it blending). Substitute an orange for the grapefruit if a sweeter smoothie is desired. This meal-sized smoothie is loaded with vitamins and contains 17 grams of protein.

The PB & Choco Madness

1 cup nonfat milk (or milk substitute of choice)

1 frozen, medium banana

2 tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp. chia or hemp seeds

1 tsp vanilla extract

Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Each serving contains 9 grams of protein, making it the perfect post-workout treat.

The Lime-a-Licious

1½ cups frozen mango

1½ cups frozen pineapple

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Add all ingredients and puree until smooth, adding more coconut milk as necessary. Add ½ cup spinach to transform into a green smoothie. Try freezing leftovers to make a refreshing popsicle.

The Papaya Project

1 papaya, cut into chunks

1 cup plain yogurt

½ cup fresh pineapple chunks

½ cup crushed ice

1 tsp. coconut extract

1 tsp. ground flaxseed

Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth and frothy. This tropical smoothie is ultra-refreshing and contains 13 grams of protein.

*Try layering your favorite smoothies for a fun, layered look as featured above.

