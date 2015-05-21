Paddle Healthy ||Protective Apparel || Presented by SPZ





Ten companies offering protective apparel for SUP in the sun

Earlier in our Paddlers Skin Protection Series, we looked at the use of sunscreen, as well as foods that help your skin combat the sun’s harmful UV rays. In this final installment of the series, we look at ten apparel companies with creative clothing options that take skin protection to another level, employing apt ultraviolet protection factors (UPF) that won’t rub or wear off. —Shari Coble

Geared towards watermen (or women) and standup paddlers like frontman Tom Jones, Sun Protection Zone’s brand is based around, you guessed it—sun protection. From fingerless gloves to tops, booties and headwraps, Sun Protection Zone has you covered, literally. Need we say more?

Outdoorsmen and women love Patagonia for its quality active apparel, which is built on the premise of simplicity and utility. Their UPF collection is just another example of that approach, with clean options for every temperature and all conditions.

A favorite among paddlers, Victory KoreDry has something for everyone, so you can deck out the entire family and keep them protected all day long. The line includes racerback tees, lightweight hoodies, long-sleeved and loose-fit shirts, capris, and more. If you’re looking for daily basics that will get the job done, look no further.

The wilderness company offers hundreds of clothing options created with their Omni-Shade technology, which blocks UVA and UVB rays. And you’re not limited to paddle gear here. Check out their vast line, which includes everything from sport shirts to t-shirts, cargo pants, and skirts, all designed with skin protection in mind.

Marmot is the one-stop shop for outdoor enthusiasts known for offering an array of equipment, including a variety of apparel with UPF 50 or higher woven right into the fabric. With protective clothing for all conditions and action sports, as well as their protective casual line, Marmot’s offerings are second to none.

Created after UV Skinz President Rhonda Sparks lost her husband to skin cancer, the brand is on a mission to keep everyone sun-safe, while also promoting fun in the outdoors. With the intention to produce a protective clothing option that customers want to live in, UV Skinz offers apparel for almost every accommodation, including resort wear, swim and active lines, accessories and even extra large sizes.

Sun worshippers don’t need to worry about the after-effects of their outdoor days if donning Coolibar apparel. The company’s extensive clothing and accessory line uses fabrics and materials they’ve created to best suit those with an active outdoor lifestyle, so you not only look good while staying covered, but you also feel good performing.

From waterwear to golf and tennis apparel with UPF 50, SanSoleil’s wide range of protective pieces keep you covered whether you’re on land or water. The brand uses polyester, spandex and nylon materials in their ProTek, SolTek and AquaSol, all of which are anti-odor and quick drying fabrics that reportedly block 90 percent of UVA and UVB rays.

Fashion meets function in the sporty new Second Skin collection from House of Au+ORA. The double-faced Italian fabric is UPF 50+, offers thermal protection and absorbs and disperses perspiration. No need to worry about feeling restricted in Second Skin—the material allows you to move freely while also maintaining your stylish edge.

This active lifestyle brand offers up a stylish skin protection collection that includes rash guards, coverups, tank tops and a variety of bottom options. All pieces include UPF 50 or higher, with lightweight fabrics, as well as sweat- and water-wicking materials.

