Witness the odd new sport of paddleboard boxing

Standup paddleboarding, it seems, tends to bring out the creative side of many of its participants.

In the past, we’ve seen everything from radio hosts attempting (unsuccessfully) to roller skate while paddleboarding to inventors making the quizzical decision to merge cross-country skiing with SUPing.

While both of those ideas were, let’s say, novel, a new video introduces a new subcategory of SUP that actually looks sort of fun: paddleboard boxing.

The above video comes from YouTube star Devin Super Tramp, and in the three days since it was published it has amassed just under 250,000 views.

It shows Super Tramp (real name Devin Graham) and his friends on a 17-foot inflatable SUP sparring while wearing sets of comically oversized boxing gloves.

The end result is a sport that looks a lot more fun than attempting to don a pair of roller skates on a paddleboard.

