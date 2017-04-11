Paddler Encounters Massive Whale Shark

If you encountered a shark larger than your board, would you follow it? Probably not and we wouldn’t blame you. However, that is exactly what this paddler did after encountering a huge whale shark off the coast of La Paz, Mexico.

While whale sharks only eat plankton and are not of the fearsome variety like their great white relatives, encountering any ocean creature that large is sure to put a few wobbles in the knees. Nevertheless, this paddler managed to capture his entire encounter on film. So tag along on this epic whale shark adventure, we promise it won’t bite.

of a paddler and spinner shark colliding in mid-air.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

