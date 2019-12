SUP foiling continues to take the standup paddle world by storm. As the technology continues to improve, new clips keep pouring in of paddlers foiling in the surf, on downwind runs, and now, in flatwater. Check out this edit of a paddler getting some serious lift on his foil in a perfectly glassy lake.

