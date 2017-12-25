When going out on a SUP adventure, we always urge folks to use the buddy system. It’s not only much safer if you run into trouble, but having some camaraderie is just more fun. However, there’s an allure to exploring a waterway by yourself. Immersing yourself in nature’s beauty in a solitary setting is a powerful experience.

Paddler Thomas Oschwald can relate to this. He recently spent three weeks paddling, camping and experiencing the breathtaking waterways in Finland all by his lonesome. But while paddling through snow flurries, commandeering small islands and sleeping beneath the stars is something most people will only dream about, life’s too short to only dream of such things. So watch this video for some inspiration and then grab your board, pick a location and embark upon the adventure of a lifetime.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!