Paddler’s View | River Surfing in North Carolina

Unless you’ve actually done it, SUP surfing a river wave is hard to describe. While it may look like the paddler is simply standing there do nothing, we assure you that’s not the case. River surfing takes a combination of small weight adjustments, proper paddle placement and experience with subtle difference of each river wave.

For a good lesson in basic river surfing, check out this paddler surfing a wave on the French Broad River in Asheville, North Carolina. In particular, pay attention to his leg movements and paddle placement he uses to maintain his balance on the turbulent waters.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

