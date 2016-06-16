Paddling Alaska’s Kenai Lake

When it comes to SUP destinations, the best spots are the ones off the beaten path. You know, the waterways without rental places charging 30 dollars an hour for a board. One area where you can find plenty of these “hidden” spots is in the great state of Alaska. Home to some of the most pristine wilderness in the world, Alaska is no doubt teeming with paddling possibilities. This latest video features two paddlers exploring the picturesque Kenai Lake, located near the town of Cooper Landing on the Kenai Peninsula. Turquoise water, lush forest, and cascading snow-covered mountains create the incredible backdrop for this epic location. So hit play and see why Alaska needs to be at the top of your destination list.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

