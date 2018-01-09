Paddling Elite, Mo Freitas, Makes 2018 Run With New Sponsor, Boardworks

Carlsbad, CA (January 9, 2018) – Boardworks is honored to announce the addition of standout waterman and paddle athlete, Mo Freitas, to its Pro Team. Coming off an impressive 2017 season, the 20-year-old Hawaii native is gaining momentum in both surf and stand up paddle (SUP) events and will begin this next competition season as part of the Boardworks family.

The industry leader’s wide range of quality shortboards, SUPs, foils and foam boards are an ideal match for Freitas’ versatile athleticism. He will primarily ride Rogue, the newest addition to Boardworks’ robust arsenal of brands.

“There are few athletes in the paddlesports scene that are as versatile and promising as Mo,” says Rick Karr, Boardworks general manager. “He is that grounded athlete that we are proud to welcome to the Boardworks family.”

After a dramatic win in Denmark at the 2017 ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship, Freitas celebrated his inaugural world title after finishing in the top handful of paddlers in recent years. With his first title being the ISA Technical Race Champion, there is no doubt that Freitas is one of the most well-rounded board riders in the paddle and surf world. A true waterman, Freitas enjoys a long list of activities including outrigger canoeing, freediving and pushing his limits in waves of consequence.

“Boardworks has an insane line of performance paddle equipment,” says Freitas. “I am excited to ride all of the Boardworks brands and product launching this year, including Rogue, CRNT and Froth. With such a deep quiver, I know I’ll never have a boring day on the water and I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Boardworks full lineup of products are available online at boardworkssurf.com, along with retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit boardworkssurf.com, follow the brand on Instagram at @boardworkssurfsup, and follow Mo at @_mofreitas to stay up-to-date on his latest expeditions.

About Boardworks

Based in Carlsbad, C.A., Boardworks is a leader in the surf and standup paddle industries offering innovative and award-winning surfboards, standup paddle (SUP) boards, paddles, and accessories. Boardworks commitment to building user-friendly performance products, that make your time on the water more enjoyable, is based on an understanding that there are many types of waterways in this world and many different ways to enjoy surfing and stand up paddling. This design approach ensures that you have the perfect board for your next surf or SUP adventure. Boardworks, part of the Confluence Outdoor family, also designs, manufactures and distributes surfboards and SUP boards for some of the world’s premier brands including Rogue, CRNT and Froth using our proprietary construction technologies. www.boardworkssurf.com

