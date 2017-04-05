Paddling with Hundreds of Dolphins in New Jersey

It’s a glassy, calm early-April day outside Stone Harbor in New Jersey when a man named Nik hears a high-pitched squeal resonating from the depths below his standup paddleboard. He pauses, tilts his head down to peer into the green water and hears another sound, this time a series of clicks. Suddenly he sees a silver flash below him and then more — 10, 20, 50, eventually hundreds.

Dolphins. They surface and splash and flick their flukes all around him. Now, it’s not every day that we’re graced by the presence of dolphins on our paddles, and seldom is it by more than a few. Needless to say, this anomalous encounter with dozens of dolphins surfacing at once ought to have been more than enough to make Nik’s day, week, month…heck, most folks go a lifetime without experiencing such a wonder.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

