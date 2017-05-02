SUP Destinations | Mexico’s Laguna Bacalar

There are certain places on this planet that simply look otherworldly. Mexico’s Laguna Bacalar–located on the southern tip of Quintana Roo–is one of those spots. This video feature some epic drone footage of paddlers exploring this hidden gem. With glassy conditions and dreamy lighting, it looks a bit surreal. Either way, we wish we were there and after watching this dreamy edit, you will too.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

