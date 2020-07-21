Paddling Safety 101: Always Paddle With a Partner

This article was produced in paid partnership with USCG.

When it comes to paddling in any body of water, it’s crucial to be mindful that no matter how calm and docile, conditions can change at any moment. Being prepared with the right equipment, plan and simple safety practices can literally be the difference between life and death.

And this all starts with a fundamental rule to keep in mind: Always paddle with a partner.

This maxim may seem overly cautious when paddling close to shore, in smooth and uncrowded waters, but having a capable partner nearby to assist during any unknown mishap is one of the most effective ways to keep a bad situation from escalating into a tragedy.

Time on the water is always better with your buddies, anyway. Paddle safe.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!