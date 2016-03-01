Adventure

SUP Serenity in Sweden

SUP Serenity in Sweden

Here at SUP the Mag, we love thrilling, heart-pounding SUP action as much as anyone. Whether it’s SUP surfing massive waves at Jaws or charging the rapids in river SUP, it’s safe to say we’re paddling adrenaline-junkies. But every once in a while it’s nice to take a breather from all the furious action. To take a step back and simply appreciate SUP for how serene it can be.

This video is a perfect example of that and features paddler Neith Astradsson gliding across a beautiful lake in Stockholm, Sweden. Drone footage gives us a gorgeous birds-eye view of the glassy lake surrounded by a snow-covered shoreline. While it looks cold, there is no denying it is a picturesque setting for a sunrise paddle. So take a two-minute break from your busy life and enjoy a virtual paddle in scenic Sweden.

For another wintertime SUP adventure in Sweden.

Go for a paddle in another stunning lake in Norway.

 

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure