SUP Serenity in Sweden

Here at SUP the Mag, we love thrilling, heart-pounding SUP action as much as anyone. Whether it’s SUP surfing massive waves at Jaws or charging the rapids in river SUP, it’s safe to say we’re paddling adrenaline-junkies. But every once in a while it’s nice to take a breather from all the furious action. To take a step back and simply appreciate SUP for how serene it can be.

This video is a perfect example of that and features paddler Neith Astradsson gliding across a beautiful lake in Stockholm, Sweden. Drone footage gives us a gorgeous birds-eye view of the glassy lake surrounded by a snow-covered shoreline. While it looks cold, there is no denying it is a picturesque setting for a sunrise paddle. So take a two-minute break from your busy life and enjoy a virtual paddle in scenic Sweden.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

