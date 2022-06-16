Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

1. Keeping Your Clothes, Food, and Sleeping Bag Dry

When it comes to keeping essential survival gear dry, you don’t want to mess around. Roll top or zippered dry bags float, and they’ll keep your stuff dry in a torrential downpour or even if your boat rolls in the water.

It’s a good idea to triple-waterproof essential items like your clothes and sleeping bag. First, stuff them each into a dry compression sack. Then, line your larger dry bag with a contractor’s bag and pack your dry compression sacks into it. Finally, tie the top of the contractor’s bag closed tightly before properly sealing the outer dry bag.

The extra steps are particularly important for river trips where you’ll run whitewater. You can keep your food in a dry bag, too, but if your choice of boat is a raft or canoe, consider bringing an airtight food barrel equipped with barrel straps to store your food in.

