Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

10. Protecting Yourself From Bugs

Biting bugs can really chip into your enjoyment of your trip. In some areas of northern Canada and Alaska, it feels as though flying insects could pick you up and carry you away at times.

First, protect yourself from black flies and mosquitos by not leaving skin exposed: Tuck your pant bottoms into your socks and wear a high-quality bug jacket.

Bug repellants and lotions are also key. Avoid bulky aerosol cans and opt for smaller pump or squeeze bottles that fit in your pocket. Choose a bug repellant with at least 30 percent DEET or higher.

Finally, bring an area repellant such as mosquito coils or a Thermacell repeller. Mosquito shelters are also available. They’re made of a tarp with mosquito netting walls, and they can be a godsend. By using clothing, DEET lotions, and area repellants, you’ll have the ultimate trifecta of bug protection.

