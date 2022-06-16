Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

11. Dealing With Bear Danger

Bears are not usually aggressive and bear attacks are rare. Statistically, you’re far more likely to get hurt or killed on the drive to your paddling trip than by a bear while you’re in the wilderness. That said, it’s essential to be bear aware. Here are some ways to do that.

Avoid attracting bears by keeping your food in a food barrel or a durable Ursack. Be sure to not leave food around camp and don’t eat in your tent. Store your food well away from camp at night and hang it up in a tree if possible.

While you’re walking through the woods or other limited-vision areas where you may surprise a bear, make noise as you travel—clap and say “hey bear” as you move along.

Bear spray is an effective deterrent; keep a can on your belt. Before heading out on your trip, read the instructions and practice with it so you know its limitations and how to use it properly. Loud noise-makers like air horns also scare animals and Bear Bangers launched with a TruFlare Pen Launcher are effective deterrents as well.

If you’re really going into harm’s way, you should also consider bringing a firearm. In fact, in some regions that are densely populated by polar bears, it’s highly recommended that you do. Statistically, firearms are not as effective at stopping aggressive bear behavior as bear spray is, but nothing on this list has the lethal stopping power of a gun.

A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun loaded with 50-caliber rifled slugs and 00 buckshot is a good setup for a last-resort bear deterrent. Since 00 buckshot has a larger spread, it’s best to alternate your shotgun shells between buckshot and 50-caliber rifled slugs. Your first shot will be the longest, and if it’s off the mark, you’re more likely to hit the bear with shot than with a slug. Make sure you practice in a safe place before heading out and carry your firearm in a waterproof scabbard.

