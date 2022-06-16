Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

12. Purifying Drinking Water

Checking water quality is an important part of the planning process, but in general, you won’t need to lug drinking water around on remote northern rivers. Here, your concern is Giardia or Beaver Fever—and getting either is not pretty. You can prevent both with the old fashioned method of boiling water to purify it (one minute at a rolling boil will kill the Giardia parasite). But there are many easier and faster options for purifying water on the market today.

These include fast-action water tabs (though they leave an aftertaste in the water), press filters, squeeze filters, LifeStraws, pumps, UV light purifiers, and gravity filters. Gravity filters are great around camp and can purify large volumes of water passively, but they aren’t practical while on the move. Go with a gravity filter at camp and a more portable option like a press or a squeeze filter during the day while traveling.

