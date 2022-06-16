Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

2. Researching Your Route

Before you select a route for your paddling trip, give yourself an honest skill level assessment—you don’t want to bite off more than you can chew. Then, with that in mind, start looking for a route.

Your search will likely begin online, and you’ll want to seek out trip reports. These reports can be found on all kinds of paddling websites; the Canadian Canoe Routes website, for example, has a great database of routes and trip reports to choose from. You can also look for published guidebooks, which usually include detailed notes on specific routes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!