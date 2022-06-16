Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

3. Planning Your Logistics

Logistics can be complicated, particularly if you’re planning a point-to-point trip. You’ll need to figure out where to access the river, where to park, and how to get back to your vehicle at the end of the trip.

In general, there are faster, more expensive logistical options and slower, less expensive options. For example, driving to your put-in can take days but is typically cheaper than taking a commercial flight—this is particularly true when you factor in the added cost of baggage fees, additional vehicle shuttles, and boat rentals.

Often, you can also reduce the length of your trip by including a float plane charter to drop you off, pick you up, or both. For example, chartering a float plane to deposit you past a 100-mile stretch of windswept headwater lakes will balloon your budget, but it’ll also shave days off your itinerary.

Keep an open mind when it comes to transport. Other options like a water taxi, ferry, or train could save you some time. That said, many remote rivers in northern Canada and Alaska can only be accessed by float plane charter, so avoiding this hefty expense may not be possible for some true wilderness trips. Find a balance and plan wisely.

