Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

4. Choosing and Packing Your Food

You can pack a little heavier on paddling trips compared to trips where you’re traveling on foot, but you’ll still want to be weight-conscious. With that in mind, choose lightweight, non-perishable foods such as rice, pasta with powdered sauce, dehydrated meals, jerky, instant oatmeal, dried fruit, high-calorie bars, trail mix, and MiO water enhancer.

So what should you make? Lunch is always easiest as a no-cook affair, and it’s fastest if you can choose things you can eat on the go, like trail mix and protein bars. Pita sandwiches are also a good no-cook option for lunch. You can fire up the stove for breakfast and dinner. If you’re planning on doing any fishing, make sure to bring cooking oil or lard and basic seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

It’s also essential to prevent food spoilage. Pita and tortillas will last a week without refrigeration, but they’ll last more than twice as long if vacuum sealed and frozen before heading out. The same goes for cheese, particularly drier cheeses such as cheddar. Summer sausage is a good meat choice that won’t spoil, but be sure it’s true summer sausage (it’s stored outside of the fridge at the grocery store). Eggs will keep for 21 days without refrigeration and should be stored in a special egg container made for camping. Some veggies will last a long time as well: onion (up to four weeks), potato (two weeks), and carrots (up to five days).

You’re going to burn a lot of calories out there. A good rule of thumb when choosing between different food items is to pick options that have the most calories. Counting calories is a good way to ensure you have enough food for each day, and it’s never a bad idea to pack a little extra.

