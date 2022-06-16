Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

5. Keeping Yourself Dry

Good rain pants and a rain jacket will go a long way. For longer trips, consider bringing two rain jackets and putting one over the other if it really starts to come down. Bringing both a breathable Gore-Tex jacket and a heavier non-breathable option is a good bet. Start with your breathable one, and put the non-breathable jacket on over it if you feel water starting to leak in.

If you’ll be jumping in and out of the canoe to wade shallow sections or hauling over beaver dams while the weather and water temps are cold, consider bringing breathable fishing waders with built-in socks. For whitewater trips with icy water temps, a dry suit is recommended.

To stay dry at camp, choose a sturdy mountaineering-style tent (particularly important for more remote northern trips). If you don’t have a high-end tent, make sure you at least have one with an adequate fly that comes down to the ground on all sides, and never lay a tarp that’s larger than your tent underneath it. (A large tarp under your tent will collect water that drips on its exposed edges, eventually creating a pool in your tent.) Instead, consider laying down a waterproof ground sheet that fits inside the footprint of your tent. It won’t collect water.

In addition, bring a polyester guide tarp of adequate size to suit your group along with plenty of cordage so you can create a comfortable space out of the rain for cooking, eating, and lounging at camp. Make sure you have stakes to anchor it, too.

