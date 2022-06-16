Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

6. Navigating

Even with all the digital options available, you should still bring paper topographic maps along on a paddling trip. USGS and Topo Canada maps can be purchased or printed for free online. To carry them, make sure you have a good waterproof map case. In addition, some wilderness areas have specialty maps with important notations included on them—definitely bring those if they’re available.

Choose a quality orienteering-style compass by a reputable brand such as Silva or Suunto and learn how to use it with your topographic map. There are several books and courses available on the subject.

In addition to paper maps, bring digital maps stored on a handheld GPS device or on your smartphone. Smartphone map apps offer accurate location positioning through the phone’s built-in GPS. If you download maps onto your device while you still have reception, the app will show your exact location at a glance.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!