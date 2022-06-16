Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

7. Portaging

You’ll need to pick up your boat and carry it when traveling between bodies of water or around an un-runnable obstruction in the river, like a waterfall. Portaging is typically done in multiple trips. When it comes to rapids in remote areas, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and portage if you’re unsure if you can make it through.

Portaging can be tough, but there are ways to lessen the burden. A good carrying yoke with a yoke pad on your canoe makes portaging a lot less painful, as do wide and padded straps on your dry bag and food barrel harness.

On longer trips, you’re likely to have more than one pack. Try double packing by carrying your second pack horizontally on top of the bag you’re carrying on your back (just make sure to secure it so it doesn’t slide off). Compared to carrying the second bag backwards on your front, this method will give you far better visibility and allow you to step around obstacles more easily.

It also helps to break a long portage into segments. Instead of thinking about the mile or more that you still have to go, tell yourself you only have another 300 yards and then take a break. Keep doing that, and you’ll be done in no time.

