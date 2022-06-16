Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

8. What to Do if You Lose Your Boat in a Rapid

First, be prepared for this scenario. Carry a couple throw bags equipped with 50-foot ropes and keep them affixed to the bow and stern of your boat. Also, carry at least a 3-to-1 pulley system. You may need the pulleys and rope for extracting a boat that becomes pinned around a mid-rapid boulder.

If there are no other boats in your party and your boat is truly lost—irretrievably pinned under a ledge, torn in half by rocks and the power of the current, or swept out of reach downriver—you’ll have to call for an air evacuation or walk out.

To prepare for that worst-case situation, carry a robust survival kit (strapped to your body) whenever there’s any chance of becoming detached from your boat. Your kit will give you the basic supplies you need to survive for the short term. It’s also a good idea to carry a small personal locator beacon or satellite texting device to call for help if you’re in danger.

Finally, it’s always safer to travel with a group because there are more provisions and more boats, so losing one craft is less of a disaster.

