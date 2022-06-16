Paddling Trip Tips: 12 Things to Know When Planning Your Adventure

9. Choose Your Clothing Wisely

Before deciding how many pairs of pants and how many sweaters you should bring along, think about the material they’re made from. Synthetic fabrics like polyester (which includes fleece) and nylon are key as they dry quickly. Merino wool is a great natural fabric choice: It insulates when wet, wicks sweat, and won’t stick to your skin when wet (like cotton does). Wool insulates more effectively than polyester when wet, but it’s heavier than polyester and slower to dry.

If your paddling trip will take you somewhere that sees a lot of rain and/or colder temperatures, bringing extra warm clothes along is never a bad idea. No matter where you’re headed, always keep one pair of clothes dry, even if it means putting damp clothes on in the morning.

For footwear, you’ll want two pairs of shoes: one for when you’re on the water and one for on shore. Non-leather hiking shoes are a good idea for long portages, side hikes, and wearing around camp. Wading boots that drain are a great choice when you’re on the water.

Finally, there’s accessories: Gloves and a warm hat are two of the most overlooked items on paddling trips—don’t forget them.

