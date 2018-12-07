As we come to the close of the 2018 Racing Season, what better place to envisage crowning the APP World Tour Racing Champions than amidst the biggest single race in the sport: as 800 avid paddlers take to the water on Sunday morning to paddle through the heart of Paris, down the stunning River Seine, the World’s very best athletes on the APP World Tour will be lining up to do battle for one last time in 2018: this is the prestigious final event of the Tour where World Champions will be crowned!

The Nautic Paddle now in its 9th year, has successfully captured the spirit of fun and camaderie through this iconic paddle through the heart of Paris, as each year not only sells out in terms of participation, but in 2018, over 2,000 entries were received for the 800 allotted spots. Despite the fact that early December in Paris is not known for its soaring temperatures and great weather, people from all walks of life come together in celebration of the sport for a truly unique experience. To be able to combine this with the final stop of the 2018 APP World Tour is undoubtedly a very special opportunity.

In addition to the race down the River Seine, there is the transformed Sprint Racing component of the Paris SUP Open that will take place in the Salon Nautique (Paris Boat Show) itself on Saturday afternoon (8th December) from 2pm CET. For the first time ever, the best in the world will take part in a unique man on man elimination format that promises to deliver some of the most exciting and ground breaking racing of the year

You can watch both days of action go down LIVE this weekend from Paris at appworldtour.com