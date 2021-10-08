Participate in Coast Guard Safety Survey and Be Entered to Win $100

This article was produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

If you spend much of your free time paddling, you know safety is paramount. When you’re on the water, a few fundamentals apply to every paddler, no matter where you are or how much experience you have.

The best practices are also the most simple: Wear a life jacket, don the proper outerwear for the water temperature, never paddle alone or impaired, and always check the weather forecast before you launch. These safety pillars ensure your paddling experience doesn’t end in frustration, injury or even tragedy—but many paddlers aren’t aware of them, and that’s a problem.

The Coast Guard is researching what paddlers know and do to stay safe on the water. This valuable information will help the Coast Guard save lives, and they’re willing to pay for it. Complete this confidential questionnaire for a chance to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards!

Click here for official rules. Only the first five questions are required for sweepstakes entry. Please consider all types of paddling in which you participate.

