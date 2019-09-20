Around the world, hundreds of thousands of people are skipping school, work, and other important obligations to take part in the Global Climate Strike on Friday. People in Australia, England, the United States, and numerous other countries around the world have taken to the streets to bring more awareness to climate change.

Patagonia has joined “in solidarity” with people striking and protesting around the world, closing all stores and offices to encourage participation. Patagonia has also set up a text line where concerned citizens can text CLIMATE to 71333, which will “tell Congress there is no room in government for climate deniers.”

“We all must make it clear to our elected leaders that there is no room in government for climate deniers and their inaction is killing us,” Patagonia President and CEO Rose Marcario said in a statement. “We need our leaders to act on the science and follow the market forces—do their jobs and create policies that protect our planet and our communities. Our customers are demanding we act—this generation of youth is not backing down and neither should we.”

In Australia, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth and his family joined in with hundreds of marchers in Sydney, as they walked out of school and work to bring more attention to the climate crisis. Hemsworth shared an Instagram video of his family at the march, writing that “the kids have spoken! Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!! Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!!”

