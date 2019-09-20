Around the world, hundreds of thousands of people are skipping school, work, and other important obligations to take part in the Global Climate Strike on Friday. People in Australia, England, the United States, and numerous other countries around the world have taken to the streets to bring more awareness to climate change.
Patagonia has joined “in solidarity” with people striking and protesting around the world, closing all stores and offices to encourage participation. Patagonia has also set up a text line where concerned citizens can text CLIMATE to 71333, which will “tell Congress there is no room in government for climate deniers.”
Paris! #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture https://t.co/bQ2YVwvDp1
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019
“We all must make it clear to our elected leaders that there is no room in government for climate deniers and their inaction is killing us,” Patagonia President and CEO Rose Marcario said in a statement. “We need our leaders to act on the science and follow the market forces—do their jobs and create policies that protect our planet and our communities. Our customers are demanding we act—this generation of youth is not backing down and neither should we.”
“Climate isn’t an issue—it’s a lens, a way to understand the economy, politics and foreign affairs. If growth was how we understood the 20th century, survival is how we’ll bottom line the 21st.” Read ‘The Climate Crisis Is a Human Issue’ by Bill Mckibben through the link in our bio. #AnswerwithAction #strikewithus
In Australia, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth and his family joined in with hundreds of marchers in Sydney, as they walked out of school and work to bring more attention to the climate crisis. Hemsworth shared an Instagram video of his family at the march, writing that “the kids have spoken! Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!! Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!!”
Here’s a look at his post:
What do we want? Climate Action! The kids have spoken! Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!! Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!! Coming out in droves like Children Of The Corn with far better intentions. Telling our political leaders that if they’re gonna speak for them they need to listen to them! The climate crisis is upon us. Children understand the basic science that if we continue to pollute the planet climate change will worsen and they won’t have a future. None of us will. The planet will die and if you do the math pretty sure that means ….um yep we’ll also be disposed of unceremoniously too🤔So yeah definitely immediate, urgent and necessary wouldn’t you say ..? Get moving “leaders” Step 1 – move away from the burning of fossil fuels, no more new oil, gas, coal projects (that’s you Adani Mine) Step 2 – move toward 100% renewable energy generation and exports by 2030 Step 3- fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil fuel workers and communities as this transition occurs
