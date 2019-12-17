Nowadays, most people are doing whatever they can to minimize (and ultimately eliminate) their carbon footprint on the planet. So it’s always great to hear about an initiative—big or small—that benefits the environment. And the folks at Patagonia just dropped a huge one on us.

On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 (Black Friday), the brand committed to matching any donations made through Patagonia Action Works (dollar for dollar, up to $10 million) through Dec. 31. And on Monday, they were proud to announce that $10 million in individual donations had been made in just 17 days. Of course, they’re ponying up and matching that amount, bringing the grand total to $20 million. Now, the money will be donated to over 1,000 grassroots environmental organizations all over the United States and Europe.

“Thanks to Patagonia’s donation matching, we can launch environmental campaigns in up to five more countries next year, resulting in new laws that protect rivers, oceans and forests,” Earth Law Center‘s executive director and directing attorney Grant Wilson said in a press release. “We will also be able to train thousands more lawyers and judges on ecological-based legal movements that can save the planet. Patagonia’s impact is momentous.”

All donations were made through Patagonia Action Works, which is a platform that connects people with local grassroots organizations to help take part in many crucial issues that face our planet today. The brand states, “In the U.S., environmental nonprofits receive only 3% of philanthropic giving, yet climate change is our biggest existential threat.”

“Patagonia’s donation match is a phenomenal end-of-year boost for Conservation Lands Foundation,” executive director of the Conservation Lands Foundation Brian Sybert said in a press release. “It has brought us new donors and doubled major gifts. All of which will help make sure our Friends Grassroots Network—70 community-based groups throughout the West and in Alaska—has the capacity and resources to hold the line against the Trump administration’s aggressive campaign to weaken protections and reduce public input on dozens of iconic public lands that they want to hand over to oil and gas development.”

Tens of thousand of outdoor enthusiasts came together to contribute to the donation. It’s amazing to see the outdoor community band together and support brands like Patagonia in helping bring solutions to these pressing issues that will not go away without some serious action.

Patagonia also plans to continue its 1% for the Planet initiative where it will donate 1% of all 2019 sales to roughly 1,200 nonprofits aiming to help resolve environmental issues facing our planet.

You can still donate to specific organizations of your choice through Patagonia Action Works.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!