The era of megafires is here. In 2018, some 10 million acres went up in flames, owing, in no small part, to irregular season conditions and rising temperatures. This documentary, Wildland, part of PBS’s Independent Lens series, captures the trials one firefighting team must endure in this new reality.

We first meet the crew during training in Oregon. Among them: two Bible-school dropouts, a former meth addict, and a middle-aged father with a checkered past. The challenges they face are personal as well as environmental, as they struggle with their fears and interpersonal turmoil when confronted by the flames.

You can watch Wildland on PBS.