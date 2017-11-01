Perfect Day of Longboard SUP Surfing

The beauty of SUP surfing is that it’s fun, no matter what the waves look like. Even if it’s windy with nothing but crumbly, two-foot dribblers, you’ll still manage to get your fair share of waves and have fun. Of course, we prefer to ride perfectly groomed waves that will go forever.

That’s exactly what happens in this edit from the Gold Coast of Australia. Currumbin Alley is renowned as a SUP surfer’s paradise for a good reason: endless rights that easily provide 150-meter rides. It’s a sight to behold and one that’s only a click away.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!