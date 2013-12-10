The Perfect Tripod for Paddling Photographers





Joby GorillaPod Focus Tripod

MSRP: $99.95 (www.joby.com)

Tripods are essential to good photography. No matter how great the new cameras are, there are plenty of instances when having the camera locked down, whether to get a slow-shutter speed or avoid camera shake, is simply a requirement. But on paddling trips, we often lack the space to bring one along. We say to ourselves, “I’ll just get by without it…”

We don’t have to make that compromise anymore. As an SLR shooter, I use the GorillaPod Focus tripod. It’s by far the heaviest duty model Joby offers, and it can hold my Nikon SLR and f/2.8 zoom lens with ease. This pod has the tough, flexible legs that can wrap around tree branches and kayak paddles, or stand firm on riverside boulders. This allows photographers to put their cameras or flashes into unique locations, useful for remote work, time-lapses and funky filming angles. I’ve also used the pod to hold up one end of my dolly slider while on film shoots and mount wireless flashes off camera.

Overall:

These lightweight and flexible tripods is an excellent tool for canoeing and kayaking photographers to have in their arsenal.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

