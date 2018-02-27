



When it comes to concept cars, it’s always a good idea to take them with a grain of salt. After all, they’re just concepts at this point, and there is never any assurance that they will make it to the production line.

At the same time, recent concept darlings like the new Ford Bronco, the VW I.D. Buzz electric van and others were met with such huge positive feedback from the public that the manufacturers simply had to put them into production sooner or later.

So let’s hope that’s the case for Peugeot’s Rifter 4×4 concept they just unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, because it’s certainly one of the most intriguing overlanding rigs we’ve seen.

Concepted specifically for “longer-lasting adventures,” the Rifter 4×4 comes fitted with an Overland rooftop tent, and a strip of 300-watt LED lights at the top of the windshield for lighting in the deepest and darkest locations.

And if that wasn’t enough, it comes outfitted with a Peugeot eM02 FS Powertube electric mountain bike, whose battery is directly integrated into the frame. The Rifter would certainly launch thousands of mountain bike adventures if made possible.

Alas, for now overlanders, mountain bikers and offroaders alike will have to just dream of the Rifter, as Peugeot has no concrete plans to put it into production just yet. But maybe one day this could hit the production line and become the ultimate car camping rig.

