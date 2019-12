Find the two previous Desert Dispatches from Virgin, Utah here and here.

Friday. Finals. The big day at the 2019 Red Bull Rampage, and the riders delivered with a breathtaking show befitting of the biggest day in mountain biking. We’ll have a full report soon, but for now Margus Riga and Satchel Cronk provide some highlights of the big day through these 10 shots:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!